Sculpture honoring fallen Chicago firefighter to feature 9/11 steel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Work has started on a Chicago firefighters memorial on the Far South Side.

The sculpture by Chicago artist Terrence Karpowicz will feature steel from the World Trade Center towers that collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. The steel was donated in memory of Chicago Fire Department Capt. Herbert "Herbie" Johnson, who along with dozens of other Chicagoans traveled to New York City to help in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack.

Johnson later died battling a blaze in Gage Park in November 2012.

Following his death, firefighters Johnson befriended in New York City gifted the steel to Chicago in Johnson's name.

It sat in storage for almost five years, but is now finally being crafted into a sculpture after Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) helped make the project a priority.

The finished sculpture will be placed in King Lockhart Park, 10609 S. Western Ave. Two firefighters died in the park in 1998. Johnson lived down the street.