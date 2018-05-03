Stolen equipment recovered by Chicago police available to reclaim

CHICAGO — Chicago police have recovered lots of stolen construction equipment and tools, and it is all available to reclaim.

The industrial grade equipment is on display at the 5th District Station on 727 E. 111th St. starting today until Saturday.

The display reopens on Monday through the 10th.

You must bring documentation of the burglary, including the case report number and ID in order to claim your belongings.

Pickup times listed below:

Thursday, May 3, 2018 – 7:00am to 12:00am (Midnight)

Friday, May 4, 2018 – 6:00 am to 7:00pm

Saturday, May 5, 2018 – 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Monday, May 7, 2018 – 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 – 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Thursday, May 10,2018-7:00 am to 7:00 pm