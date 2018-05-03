Violent 3 days leaves nearly 40 wounded in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A sharp spike in violent crime left nearly 40 people injured in shootings over the last three days.

Now, Chicago police say they’ll saturate the areas where the worst of the violence is happening.

Superintendent Johnson personally attended the afternoon intelligence briefing in the 11th District in Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side Thursday.

“There has got to be some accountability when you decide to pick up a gun and pull a trigger,” he said. “You can’t give those people a pass. The violence that you’ve seen in the last 24 hours is directly resulted from three different factions of a particular gang. We have an idea of who is driving the violence. It’s narcotics related and predominantly juvenile driven.”

At least nine teenagers were shot over the last three days. Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Homan Square.

“The detectives have retrieved some video, so they’re pouring through that right now,” Johnson said. they’ve talked to several witnesses over there, so that investigation is still ongoing.”

The spate of shootings comes as the city had its first warm weather with temperatures above 70 and 80 degrees.

Other shooting victims have included a 4-year-old, a 15-year-old riding the CTA bus home from school and a 21-year-old hit in a drive by shooting.

At the briefing, police commanders discussed a strategy to deploy more officers based on predictive software.

“I just want everybody to know that we are saturating those areas. We have our narcotics people coming in, some of our federal partners are coming in to ensure that this uptick doesn’t continue,” Johnson said.

That police district is one of thirteen equipped with a strategic decision support center, where officers and data scientists analyze crime statistics and predict where crimes are likely to occur. Since it opened two years ago, violent crime in this district is down 40 percent.