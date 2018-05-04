Manhunt underway after ATF agent shot, critically injured in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO -- A manhunt is underway after an ATF agent was shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue.
The ATF agent was working undercover in a joint mission with Chicago police task force officers when the shooting took place.
The agent was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
A CPD spokesman says an officer was also transported to the hospital for observation, but no Chicago police officers were injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.