Manhunt underway after ATF agent shot, critically injured in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO -- A manhunt is underway after an ATF agent was shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

Entire #ChicagoPolice Dept praying for the @ATF agent who was shot & critically wounded this morning in 4400 blk of S. Hermitage. Agents & CPD officers were working a federal investigation when this occurred & the federal government will be the lead on sharing of information. pic.twitter.com/jp5ScZNFKC — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 4, 2018

The ATF agent was working undercover in a joint mission with Chicago police task force officers when the shooting took place.

The agent was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

A CPD spokesman says an officer was also transported to the hospital for observation, but no Chicago police officers were injured in the shooting.

CPD has not gotten any reports of a second officer or agent shot. An officer was taken by ambulance to hospital for observation but no #ChicagoPolice officers were shot or injured. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 4, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.