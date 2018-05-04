Chicago police apologize after raiding wrong home in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is apologizing for raiding the wrong home.

As officers searched for a suspected rapist, they convinced a landlord in Woodlawn to open an apartment door at 62nd and Kimbark Wednesday evening.

Officers kicked in a family’s bedroom door, with guns drawn.

A couple’s two teen sons were interrogated, and one of them was handcuffed.

Turns out, police had the wrong apartment. The correct one was right next door.

No one was injured.

The police department will pay to replace the broken door, and the area detective supervisor plans to visit the family to personally apologize.

The family’s attorney is preparing for a possible lawsuit against the police.