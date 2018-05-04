× Israeli diplomat says he was thrown out of Chicago Uber for speaking Hebrew

CHICAGO — An Israeli diplomat says an Uber driver in Chicago yelled and threw him out of the car when he answered a phone call in Hebrew.

Itay Milner is deputy consul general of Israel to the Midwest.

Milner posted of his experience on Twitter, saying: “I was just thrown out of an Uber for speaking in my mother tongue. I picked up my phone said two words in Hebrew, and driver started yelling at me “get the #@+$ of my car!” That was in the middle of the highway! Can’t believe this is happening in America”

He told The Associated Press he was taking the ride-sharing service home Thursday about 5:30 p.m. when he said “How are you?” in Hebrew into his phone. Milner says the driver cursed at him and told him to get out of the car in the middle of the highway. Milner says the driver told him it was because he was speaking Hebrew.

Uber said it would look into the driver involved.

Milner says he doesn’t think the driver should be giving rides because he “can’t control his temper.”