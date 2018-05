CHICAGO — Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was back in court Friday.

A judge ruled that part of the hearing today and next week will be closed to all of the media. The judge says that’s to protect the safety of witnesses.

Van Dyke’s defense is expected to call witnesses who will testify about Laquan McDonald’s past. Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder for shooting and killing McDonald in 2014.

His next court appearance is on Thursday, May 10th at noon.