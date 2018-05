CHICAGO — A man fleeing from Chicago police overnight was caught after becoming stuck inside a chimney on the city’s South Side.

Police found the man in the 100 block of East 115th Street and had to call for help to extricate him from the chimney.

He was arrested and then transported to the hospital.

It is unclear at this time why the man was running from police.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.