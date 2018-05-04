Suburban cheer coach under investigation for sexual misconduct with students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The head varsity cheerleading coach at Maine West High School has been placed on administrative leave amid sexual harassment allegations.

The coach is accused of sending "disturbing messages" to students, according to complaints lodged through the school district's website, officials said. The initial complaint was filed April 15.

One former Maine West cheerleader and student told WGN News the coach sent her explicit texts saying he wanted to have sex with her. The coach also touched the girl inappropriately during cheer practice, she said.

The coach was recently promoted to the head coach position, but has worked with the team for several years.

The Des Plaines Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.