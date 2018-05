Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two youn brothers are dead after an apartment fire in Humboldt Park.

The fire broke out in a three-flat apartment building in the 1000 block of N. Avers Avenue just before 2:00 A.M.

A 4-year-old and 8-year-old boy died in the fire. Four other people are in critical condition, including an 18-month-old toddler.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

WGN's Courtney Gousman reported from Stroger Hospital with the details.