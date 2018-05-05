Chicago Student is Accepted to 36 Colleges and Offered Nearly $1 Million in Scholarships

National Decision Day was earlier this week. This is when high school seniors announce where they will attend college in the fall. One student from the city's west side had a myriad of choices as she was accepted to 36 colleges! Danaya Doughty and her mother Tonja Harris joined Bill Moller on set to talk about how she did it and where she ultimately decided to go. Take a look.