Slain Uber driver honored at Chicago safety event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Relatives gathered in Grant Park this weekend to remember Grant Nelson, an Uber driver who was murdered in suburban Lincolnwood by his 16-year-old passenger last May.

The Chicago girl was charged as an adult for killing Nelson, 34, with a knife and machete she'd stolen from Walmart over Memorial Day weekend in 2017.

Nelson's family hopes to raise awareness about safety concerns faced by ride-share drivers by partnering with an organization that creates removable safety partitions.

"My brother Grant was a good man who worked hard and cared deeply about the people closest to him," sister Alex Nelson said. "My family and I think about him daily, and he is very loved. He is very missed."

WGN's Gaynor Hall has more.