1 dead, 4 injured after hit-and-run on Eisenhower

CHICAGO – One person is dead and four others were injured after a hit-and-run in East Garfield Park early Sunday morning.

The hit-and-run happened around 4:45 a.m. on the Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp to Homan Avenue.

Police said a group of people were standing on the exit ramp after a cab they were in broke down. A car crashed into them and then drove off.

The four people who were injured are expected to be okay.

Police are searching for the car, which left part of its bumper behind. There is no description available of the vehicle.