Andrew Link discusses a number of Bears topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In a couple of days, Ryan Pace will get his look at the players that he brought in to move his rebuild forward.

The Bears will hold their rookie mini-camp this upcoming weekend at Halas Hall, as first round pick Roquan Smith will lead in the group that's being praised by fans and pundits for their talent.

So how will these new guys fit in with some of the pieces that Pace has already brought in? Andrew Link of Windy City Gridiron will discuss that and more on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton.

From Roquan to Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy, watch Andrew's discussion in the video above or below.