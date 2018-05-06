Police march to honor the memory of Cmdr. Paul Bauer, all fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Just across from Soldier Field, the law enforcement community was out in force Sunday for a somber ceremony honoring fallen police officers and the families they left behind.

One by one, a roll call was made of the 23 officers who were killed in the line of duty, including CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect in the Loop in February.

The St. Jude League has organized the march to remember the officers and their Gold Star families every first Sunday in May since 1932.

"Nothing we can ever do will take away the pain that you must have for losing your family members," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. "We just hope in some small way this gives you some measure of comfort to know that we will never forget and we will always be there."