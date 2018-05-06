Shane Riordan discusses the Cubs and White Sox so far in 2018 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Cubs had a rocky weekend. The White Sox have endured a rocky start to the entire 2018 as their rebuild continues.

It's a reason that many fans have a been actively talking about the clubs the past few weeks as each tries to set their footing for the next five months of competition.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score hears a lot about that from fans at the station and as someone who's rooted for the White Sox for a number of years, he had a few things to say about the teams on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton.

From the Cubs' hitting woes to the hopes for the White Sox in the future with a lot of young prospect, you can hear Shane discuss all of this on Sunday's show in the video above or below.