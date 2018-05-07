11-year-old boy fatally shot in the head in East Chicago park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest Indiana Saturday evening.

The shooting happened after two juveniles got into an argument in Nunez Park on the 3700 block of Elm Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday in East Chicago, Ind., according to the Chicago Tribune. It ended with a bystander, 11-year-old David Anderson, taking a fatal gunshot to the head.

When police and paramedics arrived, a woman was giving him CPR.

He was transported to Comer's Children Hospital. He died on Sunday.

One local resident said there is often trouble at Nunez Park.

No one is in custody.