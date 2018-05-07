A Bears’ iPad, Georgia jerseys among items stolen from Roquan Smith’s car in Athens

CHICAGO – In just a couple of days, he’ll be putting on a Bears jersey for the first time as a member of the team. Luckily for Roquan Smith, it wasn’t in his car this past weekend in Georgia.

Just a week after being selected by the Bears in the first round of the NFL Draft, the new linebacker’s car was robbed while parked at an apartment complex in Athens.

Per a report from ESPN, this included a Bears’ iPad along with Georgia jerseys from the 2017 season, Rose Bowl, and National Championship game, and other items such as headphones, a bluetooth speaker, and sunglasses.

Smith will be reporting to Bears rookie mini-camp this Friday at Halas Hall in which he will participate in his first three days of practice with the team.

The Butkus Award winner for best linebacker in the country in 2017, the Bears made Smith the 8th overall selection in the NFL Draft on April 26th. He is the ninth linebacker in Bears history to be selected by the team in the first round.