Chicago police Supt. Johnson confident they’ll find gunman who shot ATF agent

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he’s confident they’ll get the gunman who shot an ATF agent.

An ATF agent was ambushed and shot in his face as he investigated illegal guns about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The agent remains hospitalized in stable condition, but is expected to recover.

Johnson said while they haven’t made any arrests, they do have good leads.

Police executed warrants Friday afternoon near the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue. Authorities continued to sweep the neighborhood Saturday in armored tactical vehicles with guns drawn.

Back of the Yards residents expressed concerns about their community remaining on lock down as officers search for the shooter.

Authorities are offering a $61,000 reward for information that leads to charges in the shooting.