Chicago’s Lakefront Trail Separation to resume

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Park District is breaking ground Monday morning on the next phase of its Lakefront Trail Separation Project.

This next segment will stretch from Montrose to Ardmore.

The project creates separate lanes for bikes and pedestrians along the entire 18-mile lakefront trail.

Three stretches of the project are complete.

The rest will be done this year.

Cyclists and pedestrians are being given their own lanes to avoid collisions.

Some residents in the city's uptown neighborhoods are now concerned that this will create new problems.

They're concerned about the stretch between Montrose & Foster, where bike lanes are closer to the lake.

They are also worried about children crossing these lanes to get to the beach.

The trail is used by more than 100,000 people everyday during the summer, according to the Park District.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will attend Monday's groundbreaking ceremony.