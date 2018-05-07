× Here’s what you need to know about Chicago’s CityKey ID card program

CHICAGO — People are lining up for hours to apply for Chicago’s new CityKey ID program.

The CityKey cards, offered to eligible Chicago residents, can be used for identification, public transportation, and discounts all around the city.

The government issued ID comes with a number of benefits, including for people who are homeless, or in the country illegally.

Getting a CityKey is simple and only takes about three minutes, city officials said. To qualify, you’ll need to provide a photo ID (unless you’re under 14), your birth date and proof of address. Mobile printing sites will be set up across the city.

You can fill out a CityKey Application by clicking here.

The first 100,000 cards will be issued for free. After that, it will cost Chicagoans $10, and $5 for kids. Seniors will always be free.

For more information, go to: www.chicityclerk.com