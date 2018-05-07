‘My condolences for your little squinty eyes:’ Police arrest drunk driver who makes racial slur at cop

RIVERSIDE, Ill. – Police in the suburbs arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated who then made a racial slur against an officer.

Taylor Bishop was arrested on Saturday, May 5, around 1 a.m. in Riverside, Ill., according to police.

Police found a car parked illegally facing the wrong direction on East Burlington at Cowley in a residential neighborhood. The car was running, the keys were in the ignition and it was in gear.

Police said when the officer approached the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol from the driver’s breath. There was a passenger in the car, a woman from Elgin, Ill., who was also intoxicated.

Bishop told the officer she lived down the street from where she had come to a stop. That was found to be false.

Police said the car had left the roadway before it came to a stop as officers were able to find tire tracks that had gone up over the parkway and made impressions into the muddy grass.

Bishop was asked to step out of the car and she almost stumbled and fell into the roadway. She failed the roadside sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.

Bishop told officers she could just walk home because she was in Oak Lawn, Ill. Riverside is about 25 miles away from Oak Lawn.

While being taken to the Riverside Police Department for booking, Bishop made a racial slur toward an officer.

“Are you Chinese? You kinda look Chinese, sorry,” she said. “My condolences for your little squinty eyes.”

The officer who arrested Bishop was not Chinese.

Police said once in the booking room, she refused to take a Breathalyzer. She became belligerent and argumentative, according to police.

Bishop was charged with drunk driving, illegal parking on roadway and improper operation of a motor vehicle and no vehicle insurance.