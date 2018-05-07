Scott Merkin discusses the start to Year 2 of the White Sox rebuild on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Fans might have had just a small thought of a season in which the South Siders would realize their potential much sooner than expected, and make 2018 a competitive season.

That was a small hope, and frankly, somewhat of a far-fetched one considering the team's desired to continue building for later than now. Indeed that has been the case.

Rick Renteria's team has struggled right out of the gate with youth and injuries contributing to a 9-23 start - third-worst in Major League Baseball. There was also the health scare with Danny Farquhar, who finally went home from the hospital on Monday after his brain hemorrhage on April 20th.

Scott Merkin has watched it all this season as the White Sox beat writer for MLB.com. He appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the group so far this season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

