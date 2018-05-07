× The Cardinals’ second-straight walkoff homer ends a miserable weekend for the Cubs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The moments weren’t meant for them this weekend. Not in the ninth inning, the 10th inning, or Sunday, the 14th frame.

The Cubs just didn’t have the finishing moment in them during three painful games in St. Louis this weekend. Their comeback Friday fell a run short in the ninth. They got walked off in the 10th on Saturday. Sunday, frankly, was just brutal is you were rooting for the road team at Busch Stadium.

Javier Baez broke a two-all tie in the 14th inning early Monday morning with a solo homer, only to have the Cardinals top it in the bottom half. Harrison Bader got an infield single that was just a little to far for Baez to make an incredible play with two outs, then Dexter Fowler outdid that.

His long fly down the line in right was a mere inches over the glove of Jason Heyward, but it was far enough for a walk-off two-run homer that sunk the Cubs in a 4-3 victory at Busch Stadium.

It’s the second time in as many days that Cubs reliever Luke Farrell gave up a game-winning two-run homer to the Cardinals, having served up one to Kolton Wong on Saturday. Fowler’s blast gave St. Louis a clean sweep of their division rivals, sending the Cubs to their fifth-consecutive defeat, and adding the Cardinals’ lead in first place in the NL Central.

It shouldn’t have been this way, again, as the Cubs had leads three times on the night only to watch the Cardinals rally. Anthony Rizzo’s sacrifice fly in the first RBI was matched by Jedd Gyorko’s homer in the second. Then Kris Bryant’s blast in the fourth was matched by Wong’s RBI triple in the sixth.

Neither team scored for the next eight innings till Baez cracked out his ninth homer of the season off Mike Mayers to give the Cubs the lead. Farrell came in and got two quick outs before Bader hit a ground ball deep to short. Baez made a great effort to get the ball, but his off-balance throw went over Rizzo’s head at first to give the Cardinals life.

Fowler took advantage, battling back from a 1-2 count to take Farrell deep on the second pitch. Heyward raced over to get in position and appeared to have timed his jump right, but the ball ended up just a few inches over his glove, just as it had when he slid to catch Wong’s eventual RBI-triple some eight innings earlier.

It wasn’t meant to be for Heyward or anyone else on the Cubs this weekend. Their division rivals had all the right moves when they needed, sending the visitors back to Chicago with a lost weekend.