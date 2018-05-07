White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar returns home after brain hemorrhage

CHICAGO – For a few days, people wondered if he would live at all following a serious incident in the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 20th.

Now it appears that Danny Farquhar will have a chance to fully return to his normal life sooner than later.

On Monday, the White Sox announced that the pitcher, who suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, has left Rush University Medical Center and is at home resting with family.

The Chicago White Sox released the following update today on the condition of White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar: pic.twitter.com/FFrhsiaI4Z — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2018

On top of that, Farquhar’s neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes expects that he will be able to pitch again in the future, though the team has already ruled the pitcher out for the rest of the 2018 season.

Against the Astros on April 20th, Farquhar collapsed after a relief appearance against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. Attended to by athletic trainers and paramedics, the pitcher was immediately taken to RUSH University Medical Center, where he later underwent brain surgery.

He was there recovering ever since, and even got a visit from fellow reliever Nate Jones before his release today.