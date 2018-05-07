Yu Darvish heads to the 10-day DL with parainfluenza virus

CHICAGO – One of the key concerns for the Cubs early in the 2018 season has been the inconsistent pitching of their biggest offseason acquisition, who has only made it out of the fifth inning twice in six starts.

Now he won’t get the shot to get a seventh start just yet as the Cubs placed Yu Darvish on the 10-day DL with parainfluenza virus before Monday’s game against the Marlins.

This means that Darvish is out for his scheduled start on Tuesday against Miami at Wrigley Field, with a replacement to be named later tonight.

Signed to a six-year, $120 million contract before the season over former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arreita, Darvish is 0-3 on the young season with an even 6.00 ERA. He’s only gone past the fifth inning twice and didn’t do so in his last start against the Rockies last Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Colorado smacked three homers and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings as Darvish allowed five earned runs in an 11-2 loss.