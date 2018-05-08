1 injured after debris falls from building near Michigan Ave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person was injured after debris fell from a downtown building, which also caused a portion of Michigan Avenue to close to both cars and pedestrians Tuesday.

Vehicles and pedestrians were not allowed to be in the area between Randolph and Lake near 150 North Michigan.

The City of Chicago released a statement Tuesday, saying:

Michigan Ave is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between Randolph and Lake St. due to an Incident with a Building please avoid the area if possible.

Police said a piece of building equipment detached from their support cables and fell to the ground on Michigan Avenue. Eight vehicles were reportedly damaged.

The victim, Pastor Tyrone Pullum, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

His wife said he should be released from the hospital Tuesday evening, but he's traumatized about what happened.

"Imagine you’re going to work then all of a sudden, out of the blue, you hear noises and you find out somethings falling off of a building," Dr. Sylvia Begay-Pullum said.

Pastor Pullum was walking down Michigan Avenue across from Millennium Park on his way to work.

"We had just gotten off the phone and maybe four minutes later he calls me back and he tells me that something fell off a building and struck him," Dr. Begay-Pullum said.

While it could have been much worse, Dr. Begay-Pullum said someone needs to be held accountable.

"You have people every day going to work, normal lives, for this to happen downtown chicago where there’s security where buildings are supposed to be secure I don’t understand that," she said.

Michigan Avenue was reopened Wednesday morning.

Witnesses at the scene posted on Twitter.

Window-cleaner cable snaps loose at high-rise in Loop. pic.twitter.com/mnZ5zksdbE — Legal Help Firm (@lhfirm) May 8, 2018