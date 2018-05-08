2 injured while trying to escape building fire on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured trying to escape a raging building fire on the city's West Side.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in a three-story building at Monroe and Kildare in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A man and woman reportedly jumped from the second-floor of an abandoned building and were hospitalized with burns and bruises. The victims are said to be squatters.

They are said to be in serious to critical conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.