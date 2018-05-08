Anthony Herron discusses the new rookies in the NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now that all of the debate is over, the picks are made, and the players are settling in, now is the time to really look at where some guys went and why.

A few quarterbacks went to unexpected places while other players landed where you thought. That includes the Bears, who got immediate help at the linebacker position with the drafting of Roquan Smith with the 8th overall pick.

Anthony Herron was at the NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas in late April and he discussed a the linebacker along with a host of other players on Tuesday's Sports Feed. He specifically discussed the quarterback along with some of Ryan Pace's selections with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Anthony's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.

Also Anthony is helping to promote the 20th Annual Retired Professional Football Players of Chicago Celebrity Golf Outing coming up on July 17th.

If you'd like to learn more about the event, click here.