Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane & Alex DeBrincat shine for Team USA in World Championship win vs Germany

HERNING, Denmark – It’s been nearly a month since their season came to a playoff-less end in Winnipeg, but a number of Blackhawks’ players are keeping themselves busy in Europe.

That includes Team USA’s Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, each of whom enjoyed a strong third game of the IIHF World Championships on Monday.

Already with a regulation and overtime win in the tournament, Team USA beat Germany 3-0 at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark thanks to the Blackhawks duo.

Kane has the biggest day as he had a hand in each of the three scores on the day, getting Team USA on the board in the second just over halfway through the period. Just 2:05 seconds later, the team captain got his second point of the afternoon when he had the primary assist on Derek Ryan’s score that made it 2-0.

Blackhawks’ fans that tuned in for the morning broadcast got a treat with ten minutes left to go in the game as Kane fed DeBrincat in the front of the net, setting up the rookie for the goal to finish up the scoring.

The assist by Kane was his fifth point of the tournament, which leads Team USA as they remain at the top of Group B with 2-0-1 record. The group also includes Blackhawks defensemen Connor Murphy and Jordan Oesterle , who now get a break until Thursday when the face Latvia. Games against Korea (Friday), Norway (Sunday), and Finland (May 15th) remain before potential games in the knockout round.

If Kane and DeBrincat can keep playing that way, Team USA could have their own run in a hockey championship in May.