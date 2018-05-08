Collision with the wall in St. Louis lands Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion DL

CHICAGO – It was a valiant effort for one of the best right fielders in the game to try and salvage a victory for his team in St. Louis.

But for Jason Heyward, the highlight moment wasn’t meant to be.

His race to the wall an leap in right field to attempt to catch Dexter Fowler’s long fly ball wasn’t quite enough as the game-winning two-run homer went just above his glove. In the process, Heyward crashed hard into the wall, then had to make the long walk back to the dugout after the Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Cardinals that finished off the sweep.

To add insult to that moment comes an injury for the right fielder that will keep him off the field for about a week.

On Tuesday the Cubs put Jason Heyward on the 7-day concussion disabled list after he suffered the injury during that collision with the wall going for Fowler’s homer.