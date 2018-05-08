Danny Farquhar visits White Sox teammates at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO – It’s not been long since he was released from the hospital following brain surgery for a hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm.

It was just Monday the White Sox announced that the pitcher Danny Farquhar was cleared to go home from RUSH University medical center after staying there since April 20th after he collapsed in the dugout earlier that night. He was expected to be at home resting, since he was officially ruled out for the 2018 season.

But Farquhar wasn’t about to go that long without seeing his teammates.

On Tuesday, the pitcher made a surprise visit to Guaranteed Rate Field to meet with players in the locker room before their game against the Pirates. He talked with a few players during the quick visit for just a couple of minutes, and providing some positive vibes to those in the clubhouse.

“He looks great, he looks amazing,” said starting pitcher James Shields, who got to meet with Farquhar on Tuesday. “He’s in good spirits and it’s good to see him.”

Since he went into the hospital, teammates have kept Farquhar on their minds the entire time. The bullpen and dugout have featured his No. 43 jersey hanging in his honor, while some teammates have even written the number along with his initials on their hat.

New clubhouse t-shirts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hkQBKKTCnI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 26, 2018

The team even had these “Pray for 43” shirts made, which some were even wearing on the field before the game on Tuesday.

“It’s awesome, it’s a blessing in disguise that he’s around,” said starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez. “Not many people can make it through that surgery. Just to have him around here and he was loving life just to be around the guys.”

Ones he wanted to see as quickly as he could.