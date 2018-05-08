FeedonThis: A salute to Mr. Crane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - You never see him, but his contributions can always be heard on Sports Feed on a nightly basis.

So to make sure the viewers of the show know who he is, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided to finish the show by saluting Bill Crane, the audio man for Sports Feed.

His appearance at the end of the show is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show, which you can watch in the video above.

Chicago Sports Exchange was back on the show on Tuesday as they guys bought and sold a pair of topics with Chicago's baseball teams and one with the Bears.

See Jarrett and Josh hit the trading floor to discusses a Machado-Russell swap, Eloy Jimenez's potential call-up, and Bears undrafted free agents making an impact in the video above.

Speaking of Eloy, he's one of the positive things which the White Sox have going at the moment despite a long second year of the rebuild so far.

But the best bit of news came from a visit by Danny Farquhar to the clubhouse on Tuesday.

Watch that discussion in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs had a bit of a youth movement on Tuesday night - but it's really only for a night.

Josh and Jarrett discuss why in the video above.