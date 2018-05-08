Girl, 15, among 3 killed, 9 injured in Chicago shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Three people were killed and nine wounded in Chicago in the span of just five hours.

Among those killed: a 15-year-old girl.

The teen was walking near 69th and Carpenter streets in Englewood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday -- when an unknown offender fired shots, possibly from a gangway, striking her in the chest.

She was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The teen has been identified as Jazmyne Jeter.

Police said it is undetermined who the intended target was.

No one is in custody. The shooting is under investigation.

Community activist Andrew Holmes believes Jeter did not live in the area.

Just 15 minutes after Jeter was killed, a 53-year-old man was shot and killed behind a building on South Racine near 61st. An 18-year-old man was then killed in a drive-by shooting on South Kildare.

In various other incidents Tuesday night, nine other people were shot and wounded. One shooting victim is in critical condition.