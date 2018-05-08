More lead contamination found in NW Indiana soil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Federal environmental inspectors say they've discovered dangerously high lead levels in the ground at two dozen homes in Northwest Indiana.

An abandoned smelter may be to blame. The Chicago Tribune reports, the old Federated Metals smelter may have polluted the air and ground in Whiting and Hammond.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is releasing more than one and a half million dollars, to address that contamination.

Ground pollution is nothing new to the area.

In East Chicago, it may cost $85 million, perhaps more, to remove lead pollution from the USS Lead Superfund site in the West Calumet housing complex.