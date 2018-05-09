2 seriously injured in Little Village house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people were seriously injured from a house fire on the West Side.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 24th Street in Little Village.

A neighbor says a woman and an elderly man were the two people injured.

Both were transported to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

The neighbor also says a landlord helped people get to safety.

Firefighters went to nearby houses and forced people to leave their homes.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.