2 seriously injured in Little Village house fire

CHICAGO -- Two people were seriously injured from a house fire on the West Side.
The fire started just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 24th Street in Little Village.
A neighbor says a woman and an elderly man were the two people injured.
Both were transported to hospitals in serious to critical condition.
The neighbor also says a landlord helped people get to safety.
Firefighters went to nearby houses and forced people to leave their homes.
So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.