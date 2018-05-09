Bears rookie Roquan Smith gets most of the items stolen from his car in Georgia back

CHICAGO – During the course of a dream two weeks for the young linebacker was a nightmare back in his college town.

But now it appears that all is closer to ending well for Bears first round pick Roquan Smith.

A few days after it was reported that his car was robbed of a number of items in Athens, Georgia, Smith announced on Twitter that most of the items that were stolen have been returned as police have identified the individual responsible.

In the video Smith thanked the Athens-Clarke County Georgia Police for their efforts in tracking down the stolen goods along with the fans who reached out to support him after the robbery.

Among the items stolen were a Bears team-issued iPad, 2017 game-worn jerseys, including the ones he wore in the Rose Bowl and National Title game, along with his helmet from his final year with the Bulldogs.

Smith will take part in the Bears’ rookie mini-camp this weekend at Halas Hall.