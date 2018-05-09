Bryan Crawford looks at the NBA Playoffs and the Bulls’ future on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's mid-May, the playoffs have been going for about a month in the NBA, and somethings never change.

LeBron James is playing as well as ever in helping the Cavaliers to yet another Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll likely face the Celtics for a second-straight season. Golden State is doing the same out West as they await the Rockets to attempt to qualify for a fourth-straight NBA Finals.

Meanwhile the Bulls are hoping for a couple of lucky ping pong balls on Tuesday so they might move up their top pick in the NBA Draft a little higher in hopes of moving their rebuild along a little quicker.

Bryan Crawford of Hoop Magazine and other publications discussed those NBA topics on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton, and you can watch his segments in the video above or below.