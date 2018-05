Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police sergeants rescued two people from a house fire on the city's Southeast Side.

The fire happened before 3 a.m. Wednesday near 79th and Muskegon.

The two sergeants were flagged down by a man who lived there.

After forcing their way in, they rescued his wife and his wheelchair-bound daughter.

The daughter was burned, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sergeants were evaluated, but they will be fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.