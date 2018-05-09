Jason Goch discusses a number of Chicago sports topics on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When Jason Goch is on Sports Feed, any topic in Chicago sports is fair game.

That was the case once again on Wednesday, as the host and reporter for SB Nation Radio appeared on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton to discuss a number of different topics going on during that day.

The Cubs' turned things around after a miserable weekend against the floundering Marlins while the White Sox dealt with a pair of difficult losses to the Pirates. Meanwhile the Bears are getting ready to welcome their rookies to Halas Hall for the first time this weekend.

Jason talked about all three of these topics with Jarrett on the show, and you can watch his segment in the video above or below.