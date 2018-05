NILES, Ill. — A man was crushed to death at a laundry business in Niles.

Pascual Gonzalez, 42, worked at Eco Direct, located at 6977 N Austin Ave.

He was trying to remove a towel from a dryer Tuesday evening, when he accidentally got caught between the dryer and a conveyor belt.

Two fire departments raced to free him from the equipment, but they couldn’t get him out in time.