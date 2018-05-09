Many people, from the Fans to the Chicago Police, get a kick out of the Cubs-Marlins “Tickle” fight

CHICAGO – It looked like an innocent play, then a potentially ugly situation, then it became one of the more light-hearted moments of the Cubs’ season to date.

In the 5th inning, the Marlins’ Matt Dietrich had an ackward collision with Cubs catch Victor Caratini at the plate. Words were exchanged and the two came face-to-face as the benches started to clear.

But then, it all defused. Then a pair of former teammates came together to produce a bit of ballpark fun.

Kris Bryant appears to try and tickle the Marlins’ Starlin Castro in what appeared to be more of a quick reunion than some sort of altercation on the field. The moment has been replayed a number of times on Twitter and their interaction calmed everyone down, with each team returning to their dugouts without punch thrown.

It was the memorable moment from a 4-3 Cubs’ comeback win over Miami. Many were pleased that Bryant and Castro were able to contribute to cooling off the sides to prevent a brawl.

That includes the Chicago Police’s 14th district, who saluted Bryant for his role in defusing the situation.

There is no charge for Aggravated Tickling so we will refer this case to the @Cubs Kangaroo Court. We can all learn from @KrisBryant_23 and diffuse volatile situations before they happen. The more you know… 🌈⭐️ https://t.co/Oe6gJxfmNj — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) May 9, 2018

At least for one night, a tickle was an effective means for calming down a few ticked off people.