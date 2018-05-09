Police warning residents in South Loop, Bronzeville about armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents in the South Loop and Bronzeville about violent armed robberies that happened in the area this week.

A surveillance photo was released of the two men police are looking for.

Both are described as African-American males between 17 and 25 years old with medium complexions. They appear to be driving a four-door hatchback--a Volkswagen Jetta or a similar type of vehicle.

They struck twice very early Tuesday morning about 20 minutes apart. They first struck in in the 2900 block of South Michigan in Bronzeville. Then a short drive away in the South Loop at 15th and Clark streets.

Police said one of the men pulls a silver and black automatic handgun while the other man rifles through the victim’s pockets

Both times, the suspects robbed their victims then order them to run.

No shots were fired, but police said both men have struck their victims.

Both are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.