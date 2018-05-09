Substitute teacher charged with attempted murder employed at Cicero school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. -- A man from Tinley Park who was charged with attempted murder last summer was working as a substitute teacher at a school in Cicero.

Andres Rodriguez, 39, is accused of shooting a man seven times following a traffic dispute last July and is out on $500,000 bond.

Joliet School District 86 placed the veteran teacher on paid administrative leave in August, but he was still able to get another teaching job in Cicero.

After the Chicago Tribune reported Rodriguez was working as a substitute teacher, Cicero School District 99 issued a statement saying he has been placed on leave -- it reads:

Upon learning of this matter, District 99 immediately engaged its administrators, attorneys, and

professionals with a directive to take any and all action to protect the interests of the students and the

District. District 99 performed all necessary due diligence and administered proper employment action

within the legal limits of the law, which included immediately placing the employee on leave from the

District. This employee has been on leave and has not been on District grounds since February 16,

2018. Since such time, this employee has had no contact with any students, staff, or parents of District

99. As law enforcement has an active and pending investigation of Andres Rodriguez relative to the

allegations against him, the District is not able to disclose any additional information.

Prosecutors allege Rodriguez was walking in a neighborhood last July and hit a man’s car.

A fight broke out with Rodriguez allegedly shooting the man, who was also armed, seven times.

Several of those shots were while he was allegedly standing over the man after he had already fallen.

Rodriguez’s lawyer says it was self-defense.

It appears Rodriguez may have been getting paid by both his current and former school district employers this year while out on bond awaiting trial.