Teen, 15, one of 17 people shot in 17-hour span in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old teen girl was one of 17 people shot in a 17-hour span in the city.

The mother of the girl, who was shot and killed in Englewood on Tuesday, is grieving and trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Jazmyne Jetter, 15, was walking near 69th and Carpenter streets in Englewood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday -- when an unknown offender fired shots, possibly from a gangway, striking her in the chest.

She was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. The shooting is under investigation.

"I'm in a nightmare I can't wake up from right now," Desiree Jeter, the teen's mother, said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes believes Jeter did not live in the area.

Jazmyne Jeter was a freshman at Ace Tech High School. She was with her sister when the shooting happened.

"They walked a friend home and were on their way to the bus stop. Someone just came out shooting at a group of other people," her mother said.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said shots came from a passing car and someone on a porch fired back. Jazmyne Jeter was caught in the crossfire.

Police said they do not believe the teen was the intended target.

The 15-year-old was among four people killed in Chicago overnight. Crime stats showed a drop in killings through April, but so far, the start of May has been marked with violence.

Just 15 minutes after Jeter was killed, a 53-year-old man was shot and killed behind a building on South Racine near 61st Street. An 18-year-old man was then killed in a drive-by shooting on South Kildare.

In various other incidents Tuesday night, 15 other people were shot and wounded. One shooting victim is in critical condition.