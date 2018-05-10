Chicago businesses partner with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to ‘Paint the Town Blue’

CHICAGO — Local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to “Paint the Town Blue.”

The campaign was announced today at the Pancake House in Beverly, who are also participating in the fundraiser.

Businesses are selling blue stars for $5, and gold stars for $20. The businesses will then proudly display the stars.

The campaign helps support families of Chicago police officers who were killed or injured.

A full list of the businesses taking part in the fundraiser is posted on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s website.