CPD: More than 100 ‘high-powered assault rifles’ removed from Chicago streets

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced today that they have seized more than 100 high-powered rifles so far this year.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the repeat gun offenders bill that went into effect this January has helped.

Johnson also said he’s asking state lawmakers to override Governor Rauner’s veto of a comprehensive gun dealer licensing bill.

The Chicago Police department will host another gun buyback program on June 2nd, at New Life Covenant Church.

CPD will pay $100 for any gun. No questions asked.