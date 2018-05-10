FeedonThis: Caption This features a part of Jarrett’s wrestling past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A tweet put out on Thursday managed to get a lot of traction, and gave us an idea on Sports Feed for a perfect picture for the "Caption This!" segment.

Jarrett Payton put up a of himself, father Walter, and former WWE wrestler Scott Hall "AKA Razor Ramon" in the ring during Summerslam at the United Center back in 1994. The response was quite strong, and naturally he along with Josh Frydman had to find a creative way to caption the moment.

So this picture was included along with two other's on Thursday's show, which you can see in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jarrett also reflected on his first rookie mini-camp with the Tennessee Titans as he discussed the upcoming workouts for the Bears' first year players at Halas Hall this weekend.

The guys discussed this current rookie class and more in the video above.