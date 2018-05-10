× Kevin Ellis gives the Fire their most dramatic win of the 2018 season

CHICAGO – He wasn’t here a year ago when the team was winning games early with a flair which led to a breakthrough season.

But maybe Kevin Ellis can be the one to turn the positive momentum back to the Fire’s side in 2018.

The defender, who came over from Kansas City in the offseason, delivered the most dramatic finish for the team so far this year. His goal in the 89th minute broke a scoreless tie against Montreal, giving the Fire a 1-0 win Wednesday night at Toyota Park.

Ellis got the ball on the right side of the pitch and dribbled into the box before putting the shot on goal, which knocked off an Impact defender and found its way into the goal. It kicked off a major celebration for Ellis, the team, and the supporters.

It’s the second-straight game which the defenders has scored a goal, doing so in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta United FC at Toyota Park. This one was a little later and much more rewarding, as the score along with a strong defensive effort, improves the Fire to 3-4-2.

Those scores account for two of Ellis’ three points on the season, his first with the team after signing a one-year deal with an option for 2019 back on March 9th. He’s started seven of the Fire’s nine games this season, including the last four, and figures to be back on the field at Columbus on Saturday.

He’ll have a tough time topping the finish on Wednesday night then, as he delivered one of the memorable moments of a still young Fire season.