Lightfoot running for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO — Lori Lightfoot is the latest candidate for mayor of Chicago.

The former president of the Chicago Police Board and Chair of the Police Accountability Task Force announced her candidacy for City Hall on Thursday morning.

She’s among a crowded field.

Some of the others running for the top job include former head of CPS Paul Vallas, Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown, and former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy.

Mayor Emanuel hasn’t formally announced his candidacy, but he has been busy raising millions of dollars.